ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP TROPHY REACHES ICONIC TAJ MAHAL FANS CLICK SELFIES

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The much-awaited 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup will commence from October 5. India is hosting the ODI World Cup and nine cities will host the matches with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad scheduled to host the summit clash.

Several programmes are being organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote the upcoming World Cup. Under it, the gleaming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy reached the iconic Taj Mahal Agra even as scores of visitors clicked photos and shots videos with the Trophy. Sources said that the Trophy reached the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz, at around 7.30 am.

The Trophy was kept in front of the Royal Gate. The Trophy was launched in an unique way. The video of the launch of this Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was released by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries across the globe before being presented to the winners after the final.

Bouncers deployed for security: Crowds throng the Taj Mahal every day. To control the crowd, bouncers were deployed for the security of the Cricket World Cup trophy. Taj Mahal's senior conservation assistant Prince Vajpayee said that the world cricket body had sought permission to take videos at the historic monument.

India, which is expected to led by current skipper Rohit Sharma, will start their 2023 World Cup campaign, on October 8 against multiple-time champions Australia. India will take on arch rivals Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad. The 'Men in Blue' are considered favourites to win the World Cup. They last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013 when the Indian team led by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the ICC Champions Trophy be defeating England in the final. Since then, India has not been able to win a single ICC event.

India have won the ODI twice in the past - in 1983, when the team was captained by former all-rounder Kapil Dev and in 2011, when the World Cup was played in the sub-continent.

Also, whenever the World Cup has been played in India, members of the visiting teams have come to Agra and paid a visit to the Taj Mahal. So, it is expected that this time also, the visiting teams will come and pay a visit to the famed monument here.

