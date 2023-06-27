Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, announced the schedule of the much-anticipated 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup, to be hosted in India. The World Cup, featuring 10 teams will begin with a clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The world cricket body also announced that the marquee India-Pakistan game will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. It also said that Ahmedabad will host the World Cup final on November 19, while the two semi-finals will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Hosts India will start their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The World Cup matches will be played at 12 venues in the country, including Guwahati. The hosts will take on Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11. They will play against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19. They will then take on New Zealand on October 22 at Dharamshala. The Indian team will then clash with England at the Lucknow on October 29. Then they will play against a Qualifying team on November 2 in Mumbai. India will then take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5 and will play their final league game against the second Qualifying team on November 11 at Bengaluru.

India last won the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in 2011 under former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India last won an ICC Trophy in 2013, when they won the Champions Trophy held in England.