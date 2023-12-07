OFFICIAL CRICKET AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER USES RACIST TERM TO REFER TO PAKISTAN TEAM DURING WARM UP MATCH

Canberra: During Pakistan's practice match against Australia Prime Minister XI, an unforeseen incident happened as the broadcaster of the match used the abbreviation 'Paki' to denote the Pakistan Cricket Team in the ticker of the TV screen on Wednesday.

The unexpected incident occurred when openers Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique were batting and Fox Cricket, the official broadcasters of the match, didn't use the traditional abbreviation 'Pak' but instead went for the word 'Paki' to denote the Pakistan Team.

'Paki' is an offensive word for people of Pakistan origin as well as the Indian subcontinent. The word 'Paki' itself is not offensive as it is simply an abbreviation of Pakistani. However, it was used extensively as a pejorative in the 1960s, 70s and '80s, often about Indians and Bangladeshis as well as Pakistanis. It was intended to offend.

The Australian Cricket journalist, Daany Saeed escalated the issue by posting a snapshot of the ticker of the screen on 'X', formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "The choice to run with “PAKI” on the Fox ticker over the traditional “PAK” is…quite a choice." He then retweeted the above tweet and posted another photo to elaborate on the issue which stated the reason why the 'Paki' word is offensive and said, "Strong start to the summer!"

"Noting this has since been fixed, as reparations for the Pakistani-Australian community I am calling on Justin Hemmes and @merivalegroup to provide lamb biryani as part of its offerings at the Sydney Test. I am happy to provide my mother's recipe. @charlie_goodsir Join me bhai," the journalist added later.

Saeed also posted clarification provided by Cricket Australia saying, "The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light.”

Coming to the match, new Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (201*) smashed an unbeaten double century to declare their innings on 391/9 while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was the second-highest run-scorer for the team in the first innings. Pacer Jordan Buckingham took a five-wicket haul for Australia on a flat pitch.