Manuka Oval (Australia): Babar Azam's antics in the field on Wednesday sent spectators in splits as he was seen fielding a ball played by his batting partner Shan Masood.

Pakistan are playing a warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI ahead of their Test series against Australia. Azam was at the non-strikers' end when Shan Masood played a front-foot punch. However, instead of watching the ball travel beside him, Babar stretched out his hand in an attempt to stop the delivery. He almost got his glove to the ball but pulled back in time to avoid the possibility of denying his batting partner a few runs.

The hilarious incident compelled the Netizens to express themselves on social media. One user named ManojTiwariIND wrote on X that the brain-fade moment.

Another user @iamitpal101 wrote Lol 🤣🤣. What is he doing. 🤦

athaf_2006 also reacted with the sarcastic post saying 'Babar you always put yourself in front. That's Great! Nice Efforts'