WATCH FANBOY GAVASKARS EMOTIONAL MOMENT WHEN MS DHONI SIGNS AUTOGRAPH ON HIS SHIRT

Mumbai: Even as mystery shrouds India's legendary skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL, another great Sunil Gavaskar had no hesitation in getting Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain autograph, a "special memory" that he would revere for life.

The CSK players were in the middle of the lap of honour at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for Dhoni on Sunday, when the batting legend, who was with his broadcasting unit, jogged towards Dhoni and requested him to get his shirt signed that he was wearing.

To which, a smiling Dhoni graciously agreed.

"When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk," Gavaskar said at Chennai's last league round match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian cricket," he said in a release.

Currently placed second in the points table queue, CSK are almost on the verge of making the playoffs but it is yet to be ascertained whether CSK and Dhoni would be back playing at the Chepauk ground that will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

"Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well," said Gavaskar.

The batting legend recollected two memories from Indian cricket that hold dear to him and that he would like to witness again -- Kapil Dev's lifting India's first ever world cup and Dhoni's six at Wankhede during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die, he said.