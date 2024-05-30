Pro-Pakistan, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Written On Walls in Jaipur, Probe Launched

Jaipur: Slogans hailing Pakistan and Khalistan were found written on the walls of the SBI Bank on Chaura Rasta of the city, triggering distress among passersby compelling Jaipur Police to launch a probe on Tuesday.

BJP MLA from Hawamahal, Balmukund Acharya, said 'Pakistan Zindabad' and many anti-India slogans were found on the walls. Terming the incident extremely distressing, he demanded stern punishment against those involved in writing the slogans. Also, he asked police and administration to investigate the matter.

Kotwali police station officer Rajesh Sharma said they received information about objectionable slogans being written on the walls. "A police team visited the spot and conducted an inspection. On the basis of CCTV footage, we are trying to find out the culprits," he said.

Acharya said that the identity of the culprits who had written the slogans will be revealed very soon. "CCTV cameras are installed at every nook and corner in the Chaura Rasta area. In such a situation, the identity of all those who are involved in the incident will be revealed during the investigation," he said.

The BJP MLA said that he has asked the police and administration officials to identify the culprits as soon as possible and take legal action against them.