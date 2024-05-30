ETV Bharat / state

Pro-Pakistan, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Written On Walls in Jaipur, Probe Launched

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

A probe has been launched to identity the culprits who wrote pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans in Chaura Rasta of Jaipur. Police will examine the CCTV cameras of the area.

Pro-Pakistan, Pro-Khalistan Slogans Written On Walls in Jaipur, Probe Launched
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya at site (ETV Bharat Picture)

Jaipur: Slogans hailing Pakistan and Khalistan were found written on the walls of the SBI Bank on Chaura Rasta of the city, triggering distress among passersby compelling Jaipur Police to launch a probe on Tuesday.

BJP MLA from Hawamahal, Balmukund Acharya, said 'Pakistan Zindabad' and many anti-India slogans were found on the walls. Terming the incident extremely distressing, he demanded stern punishment against those involved in writing the slogans. Also, he asked police and administration to investigate the matter.

Kotwali police station officer Rajesh Sharma said they received information about objectionable slogans being written on the walls. "A police team visited the spot and conducted an inspection. On the basis of CCTV footage, we are trying to find out the culprits," he said.

Acharya said that the identity of the culprits who had written the slogans will be revealed very soon. "CCTV cameras are installed at every nook and corner in the Chaura Rasta area. In such a situation, the identity of all those who are involved in the incident will be revealed during the investigation," he said.

The BJP MLA said that he has asked the police and administration officials to identify the culprits as soon as possible and take legal action against them.

Read more

  1. Punjab: 3 SFJ Operatives Held For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans
  2. Three Assaulted for Raising 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogan in Bengaluru, Four Held
  3. Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Targeting Modi Appears On Pillars Of Delhi Metro Stations

TAGGED:

PRO PAKISTANPRO KHALISTAN SLOGANSJAIPUR POLICEANTI INDIA SLOGANS IN JAIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.