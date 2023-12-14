Hyderabad: When skipper Harmapreet Kaur and her teammates walk into the DY Patil Stadium for their one-off against England Women on Thursday morning, India will host a Women's Test after nine years.

The last time the Women in Blue played a Test in India was against South Africa in Mysuru from November 16-19, 2014. India Women captained by Mithali Raj won the Test by an innings and 34 runs.

India Women rode on opener Thirush Kamini's 192 off 430 balls and one-down Punam Raut's 130 to post a mammoth 400 for 6 (declared) in the first innings. The Women in Blue then bundled out South Africa for 234 and 132 in the first and second innings respectively to emerge triumphant. Harmanpreet had taken a five-for in the first innings and four wickets in the second innings as she played a vital role in the team's win.

After 2014, India Women directly played a Test in June 2021 against England Women. The test was held at Bristol and ended in a draw. While England Women posted a massive 396 for 9 declared on the Board in the first innings. India Women was bundled out for 231 and was asked to bat again by the hosts.

India Women avoided defeat as they managed 344 for 8 in the second innings. India Women again played a Test against Australia between September 30-October 3 at Carrara in Australia and the game was a day-night affair. The match ended in a tame draw.