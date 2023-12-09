Mumbai: England Women recorded a four-wicket victory against India Women in the second T20I of the bilateral series played at Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

India was bundled for a mere 80 runs with two players out on duck and seven others registering only single-digit scores. Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision played in their favour right from the start as the English bowlers didn't allow any of the Indian batters to free their arms.

Jemimah Rodrigues with 30 runs of 33 deliveries was the top scorer for the Indian side. Smriti Mandhana scored just 10 runs but none of the other batters were able to cross the double digits throughout the innings. Several bowlers picked two wickets each with Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean conceding runs below an economy of 4.

Chasing an easy target, England stumbled a bit with two early blows. However, Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt recovered the innings from 19/2 to 61/3. Capsey scored 25 runs from 21 balls while Sciver-Brunt scored 16 runs from 13 balls. Renuka Thakur Singh and Deepti Sharma picked two wickets each but the latter was lethal with her spell. She conceded only four runs from two overs but lack of runs to defend for the bowlers paved the way for an easy victory by England.