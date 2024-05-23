UT with Legislative Powers Can Offer a Permanent Solution for Manipur Ethnic Conflict: Kuki Body

New Delhi: As the ethnic unrest in Manipur has been continuing for more than one year, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, an influential Kuki organisation of the state has said that the creation of a Union Territory with legislative powers alone can offer a permanent solution for the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur came out with the statement a day after the Manipur government filed an FIR against the Kuki National Front (KNF) for changing the historical name of Thangjing into Thangting in a newly erected gate. KNF is an insurgent group under Suspension of Operations with the Government of India.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Janghaolun Haokip, secretary (Information & Publicity) Kuki Inpi Manipur said the Kuki-Zo people continue to face violence, displacement, and discrimination.

"The Kuki-Zo people will fight relentlessly and fiercely against the targeted discrimination, oppression and persecution of our people as per the guaranteed constitutional rights and provisions. The Kuki Inpi will not rest until justice is served; the truth of the ongoing ethnic persecution against the Kuki-Zo people is acknowledged, and concrete actions are taken to ensure the safety and security of the Kuki-Zo people and their community's existence as equal citizens of India is valued and preserved,” he said.

Coming down heavily against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Haokip said that in a bid to curb violence in the strife-torn state, Biren Singh should desist from continuously spreading fake news, rumours, or misinformation regarding the prevailing situation in the state.

"CM's deliberate attempt to stoke the violence with his anti-immigration metaphor that Manipur was literally 'under siege' is nothing but a justification for his state-sponsored genocide against the Kuki-Zo people. It is high time for the Government of India to take a stand and initiate action against such false assertions and dehumanising propaganda," said Haokip.

On the other hand, the Manipur government has filed a zero FIR at the Imphal police station against Kuki National Front (KNF) for changing the name of Thangjing into Thangting in a newly erected gate.

The FIR filed by Mangoljao Kamei, under-secretary in the Manipur government said that Thangjing (Thang Ching) is a place of historical importance and the Art and Culture Department of the Manipur government has declared it as a protected site under section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

"As the erection of a gate bearing the words Kuku National Front-Military Council with the name of the site mentioned as 'Thangting' indicates unauthorised changing of the original name Thangjing (Thang Ching), it is a violation of the provision of the Manipur Names and Places Act, 2024 and section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976,” said the FIR, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.