IND VS SA WANT TO ACHIEVE WHAT OTHERS FAILED TO DO SAYS ROHIT SHARMA AHEAD OF THE FIRST TEST

Centurion (South Africa): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday said, as a leader, he wants his team to "achieve" what other Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa. Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India has never won a series in the rainbow nation.

India will take on South Africa in the first of the two Tests beginning here on Tuesday. "Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

The 36-year-old also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game. "I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said without elaborating on his plans.

It is expected that KL Rahul will be preferred over KS Bharat as a wicket-keeper, considering his batting skills, and will keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be up to the wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.