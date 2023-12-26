Centurion: South Africa have won the toss and elected to field first in the opening Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday. The match was delayed as a result of the wet patches on the ground. There was overnight rain in the Centurion and that resulted in the delay in action on first day. The action started from 2 PM with the toss at 1:45 PM.

Prasidh Krishna is making Test debut for the national side while South Africa have played two debutants in the form of Nandre Burger and David Bedingham.

India are eyeing their first victory in South Africa by winning the two-match Test series. The pitch report has revealed that the batting will get tougher as the Test progress and it might tend to slow down as the game proceeds. Also, there might be slight up and down movement from the surface as the game progresses.