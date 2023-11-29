IND VS AUS PRASIDH KRISHNA SCRIPTS UNWANTED RECORD FOR INDIA BY BECOMING MOST EXPENSIVE BOWLER IN T20IS

Guwahati: Prasidh Krishna inked an unfortunate record to his name in the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Wednesday becoming the most expensive Indian bowler in T20Is. He conceded 68 runs from his quota of four overs without picking any scalps.

Prasidh has featured in 17 ODIs and five T20Is so far taking 29 and eight wickets respectively. The Indian pacer grabbed the limelight after his exploits in the 2021 and 2022 editions where he took 12 and 19 wickets respectively. He formed a quality pace battery for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL to make them a strong outfit in the league. Prasidh is looked upon as one of the emerging pace bowlers in the country and he had replaced Hardik Pandya in the Indian team in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. However, he did not figure in the main playing 11 during the marquee tournament.

Previously, Yuzvendra Chahal had leaked 64 runs in a game against South Africa in 2018 in Centurion and was the most expensive bowler but Prasidh broke his record in the fixture against Australia. Arshdeep Singh, Joginder Singh, and Deepak Chahar are other bowlers in the list of top five expensive bowlers for India.

India were at the receiving end of the Glenn Maxwell show on Tuesday as Australia beat them by five wickets thanks to a blistering hundred from the Australian all-rounder. He smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground during his knock of unbeaten 104 runs while taking Australia to a thumping win over the hosts. Matthew Wade also provided some late blows to take the team over the finishing line.