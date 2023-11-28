WORLD CUP STARS RETURN HOME AS AUSTRALIA REVAMP SQUAD FOR T20S

Guwahati: Australia have rung in several changes to their squad for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against India. Six members of Australia's victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad will be rested for the remainder of the ongoing five-match T20I series against India to manage their workload. Following the third T20I in Guwahati, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia.

Adam Zampa, who finished the tournament with 23 wickets and equaled Muttiah Muralitharan's record for most wickets by a spinner in a single edition, has already flown back after a gruelling World Cup along with Steve Smith. Among the triumphant group, only Travis Head will stay with the T20I squad in India. Head missed much of Australia's World Cup campaign but made vital contributions in their victories with Player of the Match performances in the semi-final as well as the final.

Travis Head won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant century in Ahmedabad. The side from Down Under do have reinforcements coming in for the T20I series, with Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green joining the squad in India, according to International Cricket Council website.

Already 2-0 up, India are on the verge of wrapping up the series under the captaincy of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav.

The first T20I proved to be a nail-biter with India pulling off a win off the penultimate ball in Visakhapatnam, marking their highest successful chase in men's T20Is. The second match was a high-scoring affair as the hosts recorded their fifth-highest Men's T20I total by posting 235/4 after batting first. Australia too came out all guns blazing but eventually fell short by 44 runs. The third T20I will be played here later tonight.