Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20 against India here on Sunday.

India skipper Surya Kumar Yadav said that it is a new challenge for the team to put runs on the board and then defend it. "I feel we carry the same momentum," he said, adding he is loving the captaincy.

While India is unchanged, Australia has made two changes - with Adam Zampa coming in for Jason Behrendorff and Glenn Maxwell replacing Aaron Hardie. In the lung opener, a young Indian side rode on skipper Suryakumar's aggressive 80 and all-rounder Rinku Singh's power-hitting in the death overs to eke out a two-wicket win in a nail-biting contest.

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav(captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna