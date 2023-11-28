Guwahati: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their third T20I here on Tuesday. India will attempt to bag the series by winning its 3rd consecutive match of the 5-match series against Australia being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Eyeing to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, India made a solitary change to their line-up, bringing in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar, who has taken a break for his marriage. Deepak Chahar has been named his replacement, following a six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Australia brought in Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Here are live updates from the first innings

8.40 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational knock has helped India post a mammoth total and they have scored 222/3 as a result.

8.30 pm

After a couple of economical overs, Ruturaj took it upon himself and he carved a demolition in the over bowled by Aaron Hardie. The Indian opener garnered 25 runs from the over and is cruising towards his maiden T20I hundred.

8.23 pm

Two tidy overs from Behrendorff and Ellis in succession has restricted the run flow to some extent.

8.13 pm

After a cautious start to his knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches his fifty with a pull over deep mid wicket which raced to the boundary to help the batter reach the milestone.

8.07 pm

India are now playing with a more attacking intent now and they have earned 33 runs from the last three overs as a result.

8.00 pm

Tilak Varma is not holding himself back and he hit two boundaries in the over bowled by Kane Richardson and the duo is taking Indian into a commanding position.

7.53 pm

Suryakumar Yadav was staging a recovery for the Indian side but in an attempt to take aerial route against Aaron Hardie he edged the delivery to Matthew Wade who made no mistake in grabbing the regulation catch.

7.43 pm

Suryakumar Yadav is now switching gears to steer the scoreboard and he smacked two boundaries against Aaron Hardie. Surya Kumar and Ruturaj will now look to set their foot on the pedestal.

7.36 pm

After a couple of blows, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad are steadying the ship with the former playing some well-timed strokes in between to earn boundaries.

7.26 pm

Australian bowlers are getting swing and troubling the Indian batters. However, Suryakumar Yadav breaks the shackles as he whacks a six against Nathan Ellis.

7.16 pm

Ishan Kishan follows Yashasvi to the dressing room as he mistimes a drive from back foot and played it straight into the hands of Marcus Stoinis who was placed at cover.

7.10 pm

After providing an aggresive start to the team, Yashasvi gets dismissed as he nicks a delivery from Jason Behrendorff to the wicketkeeper in an attempt to play a brillant shot through the covers.

7.06 pm

A cracking start from the Indian opening pair as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earn 14 runs from the opening over of the innings.

Australia have won the toss and opted to field.

Here are the lineups:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

Suryakumar Yadav says happy to bat first: Happy to bat first, not surprised with the dew coming along early. We just want to do the same thing, have the game plans and express ourselves. One change for us - Avesh replaces Mukesh, who is playing his biggest game, he's getting married and we wish him all the best