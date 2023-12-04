IND vs AUS: 'Disappointing', says Matthew wade on Australia's defeat to India in a thrilling fifth T20
IND vs AUS: 'Disappointing', says Matthew wade on Australia's defeat to India in a thrilling fifth T20
Bengaluru: Australia skipper Matthew Wade said that disappointed with the batting effort in the last five-six overs after losing a thriller against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Matthew Wade said that they were good with the ball in the first inning. He also heaped praise on Ben McDermott (54 off 36 balls) for his blistering half-century to keep the Aussies in the game till the last over.
On their run chase, Wade said, "I thought we bowled relatively well. We kept them to a total that probably should have been chased at this ground. Disappointed with the last five or six overs (with the bat). There's always a temptation to get a lefty against the two spinners. Projecting forward to the World Cup, my role is going to be down there with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. Looking forward to the World Cup. My job is to try and get us home in situations like tonight."
"Would have been nice to get the result tonight. 3-2 would have been probably a reflection of where the series was, we played some good cricket and got outplayed at times but we learned a lot. McDermott bounced back from his first game to the second game tonight. Guys like Jason Behrendorff, Dwarshuis, and Sangha had a real impact in this series. You don't get harder conditions than this," Wade added.
Earlier, put into bat, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but a dogged innings from Shreyas Iyer (53 off 37 balls) and small cameos from wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma (24 off 16 balls) and all-rounder Axar Patel (31 off 21 balls) helped India to post a respectable total of 160/8.
In reply, Travis Head once again gave a blistering start to Australia's innings but again failed to convert the start into a big score. McDermott kept scoring boundaries from one end but wickets were tumbling from the other end. It all came down to the last over when Kangaroos needed 10 runs, but failed. Courtesy of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a superb final over conceding only three runs to guide India to a remarkable six-run victory.