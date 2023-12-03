IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty and Axar's cameo at back end help India post 160/8
Published: 54 minutes ago
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty and Axar's cameo at back end help India post 160/8
Published: 54 minutes ago
Bengaluru: With an aim to end the series on a winning note, Australian skipper Matthew Wade elected to bowl after winning the toss in the fifth T20I game of the bilateral series.
The Indian openers added 33 runs for the first wicket but their partnership was put to an end by Jason Behrendorff who dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on 21. As soon as India loss their first wicket, the Australian bowlers scripted some more damage to the opposition reducing the hosts to 55/4. However, Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma formed a solid partnership of 42 runs for the fifth wicket. Jitesh was dismissed on 24 and Axar Patel walked in to join Shreyas in the middle.
Shreyas Iyer led the charge for the Indian batting unit with a knock of 53 runs while Axar scored 31 runs during his stay at the crease. Thanks to Shreyas' pivotal knock helped India post 160/8 on the scoreboard.
Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis picked a couple of wickets each for the Australian team.