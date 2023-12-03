Bengaluru: With an aim to end the series on a winning note, Australian skipper Matthew Wade elected to bowl after winning the toss in the fifth T20I game of the bilateral series.

The Indian openers added 33 runs for the first wicket but their partnership was put to an end by Jason Behrendorff who dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on 21. As soon as India loss their first wicket, the Australian bowlers scripted some more damage to the opposition reducing the hosts to 55/4. However, Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma formed a solid partnership of 42 runs for the fifth wicket. Jitesh was dismissed on 24 and Axar Patel walked in to join Shreyas in the middle.