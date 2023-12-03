PCB CHIEF SELECTOR WAHAB RIAZ REMOVES SALMAN BUTT FROM NATIONAL SELECTION PANEL AFTER THOROUGH REVIEW

Lahore: Pakistan Chief Selector Wahab Riaz has reversed his decision after appointing former skipper Salman Butt as the consultant member of the national selection panel on Sunday. The announcement came as a result of a thorough review done by Riaz.

Salman Butt, who was banned for five years due to spot -fixing had made a successful return to the domestic circuit in 2016. Butt was named along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant members on the national selection panel on Friday.

A statement Pakistan Cricket Board said, "Chief selector Wahab Riaz has opted to reverse his decision to induct Salman Butt as a consultant member to the selection committee. The decision to appoint Salman Butt was under consideration and after a thorough review, it has been decided he will not be appointed as a consultant member."

The statement added that any additional members on the selection committee consultancy panel will be announced in due course.

"The authority of choosing a consultant member, whose role relates to providing recommendations and input to the selection committee, rests solely with the chief selector. Any additional members for the selection committee consultancy panel will be announced in due course," said the statement.

The Shan Masood led-side will take on Australia to play a three-match Test series scheduled to start on December 14 at The WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association Ground) in Perth after which Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is beginning January 12.

The former Pakistan opener was suspended for five years for his role in spot-fixing during the Pakistan versus England Test in August 2010. After returning to competitive cricket in 2016, Butt enjoyed a lot of success as a batter and captain in domestic competitions but was never considered for the national team.

The 39-year-old was incorporated for commentary assignments by the PCB for domestic competitions and is currently busy in the National T20 Championship.

Butt, Amir, and Muhammad Asif were all found guilty of spot-fixing by the national crime agency in the United Kingdom and also served time in jail while facing subsequent bans by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Butt, under whose captaincy Pakistan won a Test against Australia in Leeds at Headingley and one against England at the Oval in 2010, has always complained of being treated unjustly while admitting his remorse over his actions.