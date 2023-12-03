Abu Dhabi: The ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2023 league witnessed a weird incident on Saturday as former India pacer Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a huge no-ball which shocked the spectators. Mithun was playing for Northern Warriors and he picked a couple of wickets in his spell. However, his effective spell included a bizarre no-ball which compelled netizens to compare him with Mohammed Amir.

The incident occurred during the fifth over of Chennai Braves' successful chase of 107 and Mithun's overstepping reignited memories of Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammed Amir's no-ball in a Test match against England in 2010. The Pakistan pacer was banned from the game as the International Cricket Council(ICC) found him guilty of spot-fixing.

One of the X users @dSunnydeep wrote 'Remembering Mohammad Amir' after watching the bowler overstepping in the T10 fixture.

Another user @san_x_m wrote 'Amir moment by Abhimanyu Mithun 👀'

'Disappointed to see this from someone like Abhimanyu Mithun who was once a domestic stalwart for Karnataka!'

X user @MMuddasir20 stated that Mithun has broke Amir's record

Earlier in the match, Put into bat, Northern Warrior put up a huge total of 106/3 in their 10 overs with a blistering half-century from Hashmatullah Zazai (54 off 32 balls) and a little cameo from Adam Hose (24 off 10 balls). Mohammad Nabi was the key bowler for Charith Asalanka's side with two wickets in his two overs conceding only 11 runs.