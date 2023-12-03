IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live: Australia win toss and opt to bat
Published: 12 minutes ago
Bengaluru: India are playing against Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series on Sunday to register a dominant series win. While the hosts are leading the series by 4-1, visitors will need to salvage their pride with a victory in the last match of the series.
- Toss
Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bat
