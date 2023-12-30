Hyderabad: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has suggested that Pakistan should consider replacing Imam-ul-Haq with Saim Ayub for the opening slot after the team's recent defeat in the second Test against Australia.

Australia won by 79 runs in the Boxing Day Test on Friday. The unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three Test series handed the Aussies a series win even before playing the last Test. Pakistan were chasing a target of 317 runs in the fourth innings but they were unable to handle the relentless pressure imposed by the Australian bowlers with their brilliant bowling. Imam failed to deliver in both the innings and managed to register scores of 10 and 12.

Commenting on the left-handers' batting exploits, Salman Butt said the batter doesn't have any attacking shots and can be replaced by Saim Ayub in the upcoming Test.

"He can be replaced by Saim Ayub for the last Test. From what I have seen, Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes. There are no run-scoring shots at all. The only shot he plays is the flick. He won't go for the ball, considering that he struggled with short balls even in India," he stated on his YouTube channel.

Although Saim Ayub is yet to play in Test cricket for the national side, he has amassed 1069 runs from 14 first-class matches with an average of 46.47. The youngster has also played 30 List A matches gathering 1247 runs with an average of 41.56.

Captain Shan Masood orchestrated a knock of 60 runs during his stay at the crease. Butt said that he wants the 34-year-old to convert his starts into big scores.

"With the command and control he has shown with the bat, I want to see him score a big hundred. He could have hit a century this time as he looked very comfortable at the crease. When you are playing really well, and then the opposition captain comes to bowl, who is equally good, you need to change your momentum. He is mature enough to know these things," he concluded.