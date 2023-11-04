World Cup: ENG vs AUS LIVE | England won the toss, elect to field
Published: 5 minutes ago
Ahmedabad: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and have opted to field. The English team, who are already out of the semi final scenario of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be playing for their reputation as the World Cup defending champions. On the other hand, the Australian side will look to clinch a win to solidify their chances for the semis.
Teams:
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood