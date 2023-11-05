Kolkata: Kolkata Police has issued a notice to BCCI President Roger Binny seeking information and documents pertaining to the sale of tickets for the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens today. Binny has been asked to submit the documents on Tuesday.

The Maidan police station is investigating the alleged black marketing of tickets. The notice has asked the BCCI president to send all information regarding the case to Maidan police station. Sources said the notice was sent to Binny yesterday. Police asked Binny to submit all information and documents either personally or through any employee of the organization to the investigating officer of Maidan police station on Tuesday.

The official told the news agency PTI, "A notice has been sent to the BCCI president asking him to provide relevant documents and information regarding the sale of tickets either personally or through any appropriate person in his organization to the investigating officer of Maidan police station during the working hours on Tuesday."

The tickets for the match were sold out online some days ago but many cricket lovers had been eagerly waiting for the tickets. It was found that tickets worth Rs 2,500 were reportedly sold for Rs 11,000 to 15,000.