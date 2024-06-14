ETV Bharat / sports

Who? - Shakib Al Hasan Comes Up With One-word Retort Against Virender Sehwag's Criticism

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has responded to his bashing by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag saying that he has nothing to answer to anyone. Shakib also made a sarcastic comment after being questioned on his comment.

File Photo: Shakib Al Hasan (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan has taken a dig at Virender Sehwag's criticism around his form after the game between Bangladesh and the Netherlands on Thursday.

The 37-year-old had poor returns in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup scoring eight and three runs against Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively. However, he roared back to form in the match against the Netherlands with a knock of 64 runs from 46 balls. His knock helped the Bangladesh side win the game and enter the Super Eight.

After his poor outings in the first two matches, Shakib came under scrutiny from a lot of cricket experts and Virender Sehwag was also one of the names who grilled Shakib for his performance. Answering a query about the same, the Bangladesh all-rounder asked who made the comments before answering.

"A player never comes (enters the field) to answer anyone else," Shakib said during the post-match press conference. “A player’s task is to bat if he is a batter, contribute to the team, bowl well if he is a bowler as getting wickets sometimes also depends on luck, and if he is a fielder then to save runs and take the catches that come his way,” Shakib added.

Earlier, Sehwag had delivered a scathing attack on Shakib. "If he (Shakib) was included in the squad for experience, then we were not able to see it. At least spend some time at this wicket, it is not like you are (Matthew) Hayden or (Adam) Gilchrist who can play a pull shot of a short ball, you are just a player from Bangladesh. Play according to your standards. When you are not able to play hook or pull, so just play the strokes that you know,” Sehwag had said on a Cricbuzz show on Monday.

