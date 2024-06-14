ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date; Check Actor's First Look Poster

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

The makers of Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, have unveiled the first-look poster and announced the trailer release date. The trailer is set to be released on June 18, and the film will hit cinemas on July 12.

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira Trailer to Be out on THIS Date; Check Actor's First Look Poster
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated movie Sarfira featuring Akshay Kumar are gearing up to unveil the trailer and have also revealed the first-look poster. Akshay took to Instagram to share the character's poster along with the trailer announcement date.

The poster showcases Akshay with a beard, gazing away from the camera, accompanied by the tagline, "Dream so big, they call you crazy." He expressed, "The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June. Catch Sarfira on 12th July, only in cinemas." The trailer of Sarfira is set to release on June 18.

Recently, a video of Akshay and Radhika Madan went viral on social media. In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen alongside two others, dancing to the music's rhythm. Both are seen showcasing dance moves to the background music, likely filmed during the shooting of their upcoming film Sarfira.

Sarfira is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film's title was unveiled in February, with a release date set for July 12. Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in key roles. National Award winner Sudha Kongara helms the directorial reins of the film. She has previously directed Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and Saala Khadoos (Hindi), which was also remade in Telugu as Guru, alongside Soorarai Pottru itself.

Expressing her enthusiasm, director Sudha Kongara told a newswire, "With Sarfira, we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers' hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments."

Penned by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and featuring music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra. South actor Suriya, who portrayed the lead role in Soorarai Pottru, will also make a guest appearance in Sarfira.

