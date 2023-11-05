Kolkata: Can unbeaten India (IND) stop South Africa's (SA) run in the 37th game of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Garden stadium in Kolkata on Sunday?

India's skipper Rohit Sharma would look to continue their dominant performance and remain unbeaten as the tournament approaches the knockout games while any loss from here on, will raise some questions on team combinations after Hardik Pandya is officially ruled out of the tournament. The staggering 302 runs victory against Sri Lanka and 100 run victory against defending champions England are evidence of the domination of team India in the ongoing ICC event becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

South Africa, on the other hand, have also played exceptionally well both with bat and ball despite losing out to minnows Netherlands. The opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Van der Dussen set the platform for middle-order batters like Klassen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller, who have dismantled opposition bowlers.

1.32 pm

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first.

Weather forecast: The weather in Kolkata will be hot and humid (73%) but perfect for cricket and will let the spectators watch the entire match, as there is no possibility of rain forecast by the weather department. The maximum temperature expected is around 32 degrees and the mercury can dip to 23 degrees, later in the night. A windspeed of 8 km per hour is the expected forecast during the match.

Pitch conditions: The pitch at Eden Gardens tends to produce high-scoring matches and usually favours the batters. The hallowed turf can also be potent with the new ball as it can offer good bounce. With the soil being a mixture of black and red, there is expected to be a lot for the spinners to work with. However, in the latter stage of the game, it might allow spin bowlers to exert their influence and add an extra layer of excitement to the battle.

Interesting facts:

- Virat Kohli has scored two of his 48 ODI centuries in the month of November, but he has never batted for India in the format on his birthday.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head record in World Cups:

Matches played: 5

South Africa won: 3

India won: 2

No result/ tie: 0

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams