Hyderabad: Getting a chance to play in Team India is an honour, especially playing in the World Cup team, and representing the country is a matter of pride. Kannadiga Prasidh Krishna has been chosen in the Indian team at the crucial stage of the World Cup as a replacement for injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an injury in the match against Bangladesh on 19 October. Hardik has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna in the Indian team.

Prasidh Krishna, who grew up playing at Basavanagudi Cricket Academy and Mount Joy Cricket Club, Bengaluru is representing the country. Mount Joy Cricket Club Secretary BK Ravi spoke about Prasidh's inclusion in the Indian team and expressed his happiness over the lanky pacer's selection.

"Prasidh (Krishna) was trained in the early days at Basavanagudi Cricket Academy. Later he played at Mount Joy Cricket Club. He has been a talented bowler. He was happy to get a chance in the World Cup original (18-member squad).

"He was confident that he would get a place in the team. Being in the World Cup team there will be more opportunities to learn," BK Ravi told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction. Meanwhile, BK Ravi lauded the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, who have been so far unbeaten in the World Cup.

"Team India is performing well. We hope to end the ICC Trophy drought of the last ten years. It makes our organization proud to have a boy, who played in our club in such a wonderful team. Along with the joy of Team India winning the title, it is even more joyous to have our boy in the winning team" he quipped.

Talking about the performance of Team India, BK Ravi said that the team has won seven matches. "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are contributing to the team as veterans in batting. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Surya (Kumar Yadav) have also played (well) at important times. The team is looking strong in all departments. This time's performance if we see, we are confident that we will win the World Cup," added BK Ravi.

"The pacers in the team like Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah are bowling at their best against the opponents. Earlier, when talking about fast bowlers, we used to praise West Indies, Australia, and South Africa. But team India has seen a big change in bowling. Prasidh is also a player, who can contribute to the team in the same way as these three," BK Ravi concluded.