Hyderabad: Team India's star all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya got injured in the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh In Pune and was subsequently ruled out of the marquee tournament. India and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was selected as his replacement.

Former India players, including opener Aakash Chopra, wondered whether Prasidh was the right replacement. "Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup. Big blow to the possibilities of having a sixth bowling option. India’s picked pacer Prasidh Krishna to replace him. Says a lot about how many players of Hardik’s skill-set are available in India. Answer is 0 (sic)," Chopra said on a post in X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh said that he was happy for Prasidh, but asked whether the Karnataka quick was a like-for-like replacement for the Baroda all-rounder.

"Happy for Prasidh Krishna. But he isn’t a like for like replacement for Pandya. Is he? (sic) #CWC23," said Ganesh in a post on X.

Former India batter Jatin Paranjape also wondered aloud whether Prasish was the right choice. "This is an unfortunate development. Playing with 5 bowlers in a knock out match is not the way to go. And that means a thinking overhaul to Plan B ! #HardikPandya," Paranjape said in a X post.

"Surprised with the choice of replacement. Could be a forced one where Axar might still not be fit / match ready, but these are the gambles one has to take. Unless there is an injury to a fast bowler, how will Prasidh play in the XI (sic)?," asked Paranjape, son of late Vasu Paranjape.