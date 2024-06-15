Mujeeb Ur Rahman Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup; Afghanistan Names Replacement

Hyderabad: Afghanistan have suffered a blow to their campaign ahead of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 as spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the tournament. The team management has named Hazratullah Zazai to replace him.

Mujeeb has played a key role in forming Afghanistan’s incredible spin attack in recent years and has taken 59 wickets from 46 T20Is. Also, the spinner has maintained an impressive economy of 6.35.

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup, Mujeeb’s participation was brief has he appeared in just one fixture against Ugandan. In the game, he picked one wicket while conceding 16 runs from three overs. But, the 23-year-old sustained an injury to his right index finger which culminated in ending his stint in the tournament.

The news of Mujeeb being ruled out compelled Afghanistan to name a substitute for him. They requested the ICC (International Cricket Council) technical committee to substitute Mujeeb with Zazai and the request was approved.

Afghanistan will miss the spinner as he used to work effectively with Rashid Khan and the duo used to bamboozle the opposition batters with their spin. With Zazai coming into the squad, he will have to fill big boots but in a different role.

Afghanistan are currently placed at the top position in their group with three wins from three matches. Also, the team boasts a net run rate of 4.230 which is much higher than the other teams in the group.