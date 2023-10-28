Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Pacer Mitchell Starc held his nerves as Australia defeated arch-rivals New Zealand by five runs in a high-scoring league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here on Saturday.

Australia first rode on a blistering hundred by opener Travis Head (109) and David Warner (81) to post a challenging 388 on the board. Head and Warner conjured 175 run stand for the opening wicket, which laid the foundation for a big total.

New Zealand was in the chase till the final over thanks to the brilliance of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who hit a quick-fire 39-ball 58 in which he struck three boundaries and as many sixes.

Neesham, however, was run out in the penultimate ball of the game, and that sealed the game for Australia. With six needed from one ball and Lokie Ferguson on the strike, it was an easy affair for Strac, who is the greatest bowler of the modern era. Celebrations erupted in the Australian camp after the win, while for New Zealand it was their second successive defeat. The Tom Latham-led side had suffered a five-wicket loss to India last Sunday at the same venue.

Young Rachin Ravindra's valiant 116 off just 89 balls went in vain. The left-handed Rachin became only the second player to score two World Cup centuries in a World Cup at the age of less than 24. Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve the feat in the 1996 World Cup.

Earlier, Australia made merry of their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand bowlers to coast to a rollicking 388 all out in 49.2 overs. Put into bat by Kiwi skipper Tom Latham, Australia took control of the proceedings on a placid batting track from the very beginning. It took the Black Caps to get their first success in the 20th over when inform opener David Warner got dismissed caught and bowled by Glenn Phillips for his individual score of 81. David Warner whacked five fours and six sixes in his 65-ball stay in the middle.

Replacement player Travis Head cantered with a well-made century (109) to push the Aussie score further. Head and Warner added 175 runs for the first wicket. Head literally toyed with the New Zealand bowlers scoring 109 in only 67 deliveries with the help of seven sixes and 10 fours. The opener was bowled by Glenn Phillips at the stroke of Australia’s 200 in the 24th over of the innings.

Mitchell Marsh’s sedate 36 coming in at number three built the foundation while marauder Glenn Maxwell had some lusty shots to take the his side way beyond the 300-run mark. Maxwell hit five fours and a couple of sixes en route to 41 in his brief 24-ball cameo. In the end, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (38) and captain Pat Cummins (37 off 14 balls) also joined the party to pose more misery on the Trans-Tasman rivals.

Glenn Phillips was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps claiming three wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs while all other bowlers were sent on a leatherhunt by the rejuvenated Australians. Mitchell Santner gave away 80 runs for his two wickets while Trent Boult also went for runs for his three wickets.