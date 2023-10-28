Hyderabad: Pakistan are on the verge of being eliminated from the ICC World Cup 2023 after South Africa beat the Babar Azam-led side in a thriller at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday. The Pakistan bowlers made a comeback by taking quick five wickets when South Africa were cruising at 206/4 in 33 overs and needed only 65 runs for a win.

However, the Proteas romped home with a wicket in hand and 16 balls to spare. However, the nail-biting clash was marred by a controversy that happened on the last ball of the 46th over when Pakistan's speedster Haris Rauf was bowling. It could have been all over in the 46th over for South Africa when a Haris Rauf delivery, bowled wide off the crease, stuck Tabraiz Shamsi on the pads and Pakistan went for the DRS call after on-field umpire ruled it not out.

The ball tracking showed that the ball would have kissed the leg stump but Shamsi survived the DRS appeal, courtesy Umpires' Call, leaving the entire Pakistan unit distraught. After this incident, many former cricketers and cricket experts expressed their views on the DRS rule through post on social media.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed anguish over umpire's call on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a scathing post, Harbhajan, a veteran of 236 ODIs, wrote, "Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup"

Former South Africa captain, Graeme Smith, showed his support for his home team by referring to the DRS call on Rassie Van der Dussen's LBW review in the same match. Smith reposted Harbhajan Singh's post and wrote, "Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.?"

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle asked for a clearer explanation of the umpire's call. "I suspect it is time to explain "Umpire's Call" again. After the ball strikes the pad, what you see is a projection of where the ball might have been, it isn't the actual ball because that has met an obstruction. If more than 50% of the ball is projected to hit the stumps, you can be 100% sure it will. But if less than 50% of the ball is projected to hit the stumps, the current accuracy levels cannot state with 100% certainty that the ball would have hit the stumps. Hence, you go back to the Umpire's original decision because you cannot be certain enough to overturn his call. It is a very good and fair method. As cameras get better and the projected path more certain, we could reach a day when you can be certain that even if the projected path shows a ball merely clipping the stumps, it would in reality have hit them", Bhogle wrote.

The Proteas sealed a victory with a four from Keshav Maharaj towards square leg against Pakistan's left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. With the defeat against South Africa, Pakistan have now lost four consecutive matches in the marquee tournament following their two initial wins. They are all but out of the World Cup with just four points from six matches.

What is the umpire's decision in LBW reviews?

If the umpire's decision is wrong but by a very low margin or the third umpire's findings turn out to be inconclusive, it's called an umpire's call, and the on-field umpire's ruling is followed. The umpire's call is effective only in LBW decision reviews.