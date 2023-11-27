HARDIK PANDYA RETURNS TO MUMBAI INDIANS AHEAD OF IPL 2024

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following an agreement between the two franchises. The all-rounder spent two eventful years with GT, spearheading their campaign with success. In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.