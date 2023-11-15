Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri predicts World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the ongoing ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, the Indian team is currently playing New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the first semi-final. The Men in Blue have won all the nine league matches so far in the marquee tournament. Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri expressed his belief while talking to 'ETV Bharat' that the Rohit Sharma-led and the Rahul Dravid coached team will win the semi-final as well as the summit clash.

Home situation advantage:

Karsan Ghavri, who terrorized the rival team with his penetrating bowling in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, said, "The way India won nine consecutive matches in the World Cup, it has boosted the morale of the team. Also, since this World Cup is being held in India, the home situation advantage will also be given to the Indian team. The team will get it (the Trophy)."

India-Australia will be the final match:

The first semi-final match is currently being played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in south Mumbai and in the second semi-final, five-time champions Australia will face South Africa. "India will beat New Zealand, while Australia will win against South Africa. In this way, the World Cup final will be played between India and Australia and the Indian team will emerge victorious", added Ghavri, who played for Mumbai and Saurashtra in the domestic circuit.

India improved a lot in fielding:

"Indian batters need to form two big partnerships. Apart from that, India's bowling is also strong. New Zealand batters can be stopped very well by India's three fast bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami) and two spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja). Also, the Indian team's fielding has also improved a lot in this World Cup," reckoned Ghavri, who has 452 first-class wickets.