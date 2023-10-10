Dharamsala: Batter Dawid Malan hit a superb 140 while Jonny Bairstow (55) and Joe Root (82) complemented with well-made fifties to propel defending champions England to a huge total of 364/9 against Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup 2023 group league fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium here on Tuesday.

Malan had 16 hits to the fences and five over the fences for 140 off only 107 deliveries. Joe Root was shown the door after smacking eight boundaries and an overboundary. The duo stitched together a partnership of 151 runs for the second wicket after Malan and Bairstow (52 off 59 balls, 8x4s) shared a 115-run stand for the first wicket.

At a time when England was cruising ahead in pursuit of 400, Bangladesh bowlers pulled the strings somewhat and fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the last 10 overs of the England innings. Bangladesh offie Mahedi Hasan was the pick of bowlers with 4 wickets conceding 71 runs and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam bagged three wickets.

Holders England lost the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against last year's runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad while Bangladesh registered a comfortable win against Afghanistan.