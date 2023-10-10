CRICKET WORLD CUP HOMECOMING FOR VIRAT KOHLI AS INDIA EYE SECOND WIN

New Delhi: It will be a special moment for star batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli when he takes the field on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the flamboyant right-handed batter when India takes on Afghanistan in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday here.

Virat Kohli, who smashed a responsible and mature 85 in the team's opening game against five-time champions Australia at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Sunday, would be keen to continue his form and fire on all cylinders. It was Kohli's knock coupled with KL Rahul's unbeaten 97 that steered India to a six-wicket win in their opening encounter.

KL Rahul, who donned the wicketkeeper's gloves, is expected to continue the role at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Ferozshah Kotla. The Karnataka batter will be more than willing to continue his blazing run with the willow. Barring the top-order failure, India ticked all the boxes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they played three spinners. However, as indicated by skipper Rohit Sharma, the playing eleven would depend on the surface that is on offer.

On Wednesday, skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Ishan Kishan, who is in all likelihood to play as Shubman Gill has been ruled out due to fever, and Shreyas Iyer, will be more than keen to take the vaied Afghanistan attack to task. Indian bowlers dished out a clinical show in Chennai and would be keen to repeat in Delhi. For the hosts, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets against Austalia, will be an important cog in the wheel.