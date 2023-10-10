Hyderabad: India opener Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue, was hospitalised in Chennai as his platelet count was low.

Gill, a prolific batter, who caught fever just ahead of India's opening clash against Australia in Chennai, was ruled out of that game. Subsequently, the Punjab player also did not travel with the Indian team to New Delhi, where it is scheduled to play Afghanistan on Wednesday October 11 and is ruled out of that game too.

It is reliably understood that Gill was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai and thus questions marks remain over his availability for the much anticipated clash against arch rivals Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

In the game against Australia which India won by six wickets at the Chepauk, Ishan Kishan opened the batting along side skipper Rohit Sharma. However the duo miserably failed as both were dismissed on ducks.

On Wednesday too, Kishan is also likely to open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten in the win against Australia, is expected to bat in the middle order.