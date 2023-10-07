Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Saturday announced the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly-anticipated India versus Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad.

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the world's largest and has a seating capacity of 1,32,000. India and Pakistan due to political and diplomatic countries between the two countries only play in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com," the BCCI stated in a media release.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan arrived in India after seven years for the ongoing Cricket World Cup. They played their warm-up games in Hyderabad and started their campaign on a winning note by defeating the Netherlands.

India on the other hand starts their campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.