EXCLUSIVE | 'Confident about winning all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh': DY Chief Minister Vijay Sharma

Raipur: With the Modi government at the centre claiming victory in all 11 seats of Chhattisgarh, Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development will help them emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in a special interview, Sharma asserted that BJP and NDA will cross the 400-mark figure and form the government again. "Our job is to make every nook and corner of all villages in the state development. The public has faith in BJP and will vote for the party to make them victorious. In Chhattisgarh, we are sure to win all 11 seats," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing Naxalite operation in the state, Sharma said that the government has been working on all aspects to reduce terror created by Maoists. "Ever since the Vishnu Dev Sai government has come to power in Chhattisgarh, it has been constantly working to bring forth development related schemes on the ground," Sharma said.

The previous government was known for bribery and under the table transfer of money. "However, our government has put an end to the business of transfer industry. This government stands for the benefit of the public and is dedicated for them," he added.

Speaking about the achievements of the government, Sharma pointed out that it had purchased paddy from farmers at a whopping Rs 3,100 per quintal and also paid bonus worth ₹ 900 in one go, benefitting them largely.

"We will outline a new model of development keeping the poor and common people in mind. This is the joint vision of PM Modi and the CM," Sharma said. Expressing concern over the frequent road accidents in the state, he said that the government is taking steps to ensure smoothening of the transport system.

"The condition of rural areas is definitely a matter of concern. There is a lack of mass transport system in Chhattisgarh. We have also talked to the CM about this who is constantly trying to prevent such accidents," Sharma added.