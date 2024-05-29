ETV Bharat / state

EXCLUSIVE | 'Confident about winning all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh': DY Chief Minister Vijay Sharma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma speaks about the party's performance in the Lok Sabha Election, BJP's achievements in the state and the steps the government has taken to ensure development in the state.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Raipur: With the Modi government at the centre claiming victory in all 11 seats of Chhattisgarh, Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development will help them emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in a special interview, Sharma asserted that BJP and NDA will cross the 400-mark figure and form the government again. "Our job is to make every nook and corner of all villages in the state development. The public has faith in BJP and will vote for the party to make them victorious. In Chhattisgarh, we are sure to win all 11 seats," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing Naxalite operation in the state, Sharma said that the government has been working on all aspects to reduce terror created by Maoists. "Ever since the Vishnu Dev Sai government has come to power in Chhattisgarh, it has been constantly working to bring forth development related schemes on the ground," Sharma said.

The previous government was known for bribery and under the table transfer of money. "However, our government has put an end to the business of transfer industry. This government stands for the benefit of the public and is dedicated for them," he added.

Speaking about the achievements of the government, Sharma pointed out that it had purchased paddy from farmers at a whopping Rs 3,100 per quintal and also paid bonus worth ₹ 900 in one go, benefitting them largely.

"We will outline a new model of development keeping the poor and common people in mind. This is the joint vision of PM Modi and the CM," Sharma said. Expressing concern over the frequent road accidents in the state, he said that the government is taking steps to ensure smoothening of the transport system.

"The condition of rural areas is definitely a matter of concern. There is a lack of mass transport system in Chhattisgarh. We have also talked to the CM about this who is constantly trying to prevent such accidents," Sharma added.

Read More:

  1. Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get Over 40 LS Seats In Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
  2. Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave In Country; Will Win All 14 Seats In Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

DEPUTY CM VIJAY SHARMACHHATTISGARH LOKSABHA ELECTION 2024LOK SABHA ELECTIONNARENDRA MODICHHATTISGARH VIJAY SHARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.