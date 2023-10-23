Hyderabad: Top politicians and sports personalities paid rich tributes to legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on Monday, describing him as one of the best bowlers the country has produced and one who went out of the way to help youngsters.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 to 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home here after a prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Calling him "one of the greatest sporting icons", President Droupadi Murmu said Bedi was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art. "In the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi, the country has lost one of its greatest sporting icons. Bishan Singh Bedi was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art. He was also instrumental in the growth of cricket and cricketers. He was held in high esteem by the cricket fraternity. I convey my condolences to the members of his family, the large community of cricket lovers and his admirers," the President posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his tributes and said Bedi would continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. "Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM posted on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also mourned the demise. "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace," the BCCI posted on its X handle.

Expressing his condolences, Anil Kumble, former India captain and star spinner, said Bedi always supported him and shared his thoughts on the game. "Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. Cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones (sic)," Kumble said.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled Bedi as an affable person who went the extra mile to help cricketers. "Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishen Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers," Ashwin posted on X.

Former India stumper and chief selector Kiran More said Bedi's guidance was invaluable to him. "Deeply saddened by the loss of a cricketing legend and my personal mentor, #BishanBedi Paaji. His mastery of left-arm spin and wisdom transcended the game. His guidance has been invaluable to me. Rest in peace, my condolences to his family and dear ones #Cricket," More posted on X.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that Bedi's impact on sports was immeasurable. "Deeply saddened by the passing of the cricket legend, Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Raina wrote on the social media platform.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan too reacted with, "Bishan Singh Bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Bedi defined an era of cricket. "Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Shah wrote on X.

Historian Ramchandra Guha, who was one of the first to offer condolences, posted on X, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi. He was a great cricketer and an even greater human being. He was a moral beacon for all those who knew him."

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted on X, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Indian Cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi today. The Former Indian team Captain gave India many memorable moments with his left-arm bowling. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and fans in this time of grief (sic)."