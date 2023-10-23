File: Anurag Thakur confirm Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

Hyderabad: Former India captain and legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away in New Delhi on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the unfortunate news and said, "Former India captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away. It is a very sad news. It's a huge loss for India. He started so many camps in Himachal (Pradesh). I and the whole cricketing family stand with his family."

"He breathed his last at his home this morning. He recently underwent a knee operation. The infection spread and he could not recover from that," news agency PTI quoted one of his close friends as saying.

In his condolence message Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief."

Bishan Singh Bedi, born in Amritsar in 1946, played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years.

Bedi, along with Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan was part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978. Bedi was famous for his mastery of flight and spin, using variations to trap batters.

His leadership was pivotal in India's historic 1971 series victory against England when he captained the team in the absence of the injured Ajit Wadekar, solidifying India's reputation as a competitive cricketing nation. Bedi was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1970. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had named a stand at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium previously known as Firozshah Kotla, Stadium in honour of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Bedi was revered for his wisdom, knowledge, and infinite love for the sport. He was conferred with Arjuna Award in 1969, the Padma Shri in 1970, and the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. Bedi was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

He was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight. Bedi also had a terrific domestic career, particularly with the Delhi team. He served as a mentor to numerous spin bowlers and played a significant role in nurturing young cricketing talent in India. His left-arm spin bowling was known for the mastery he had of flight, loop, and spin, along with using subtle variations to outwit batters at the crease, with tiny adjustments made in his superior arm speed release points.