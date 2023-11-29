BCCI EXTENDS CONTRACTS OF RAHUL DRAVID AND SUPPORT STAFF OF THE INDIAN TEAM

Hyderabad: BCCI have extended the contracts of head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members. The board held discussions with Rahul Dravid and decided to extend his tenure further in the tournament.

Rahul Dravid's contract after the recently concluded World Cup 2023 expired but the board decided to extend his contract. The Indian side dished out an impressive performance in the World Cup making it to the final of the marquee tournament. However, his tenure after the ICC event was under question mark but BCCI has put an end to all the doubts offering a contract extension for the former Indian Cricketer.

BCCI took it on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal the update about the new development.

"BCCI announces extension of contracts for Head Coach and Support Staff, Team India (Senior Men)," they uploaded.

BCCI president Roger Binny expressed his delight over the appointment.

"Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI," he stated.

Honorary secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah stated that Dravid will get full backing from the BCCI.