2023 CRICKET WORLD CUP MEET THE TOP FIVE BATTERS WHO HAVE HIT THE MOST SIXES IN THE HISTORY OF MARQUEE TOURNAMENT

Hyderabad: Now only three days are left for the World Cup 2023. Apart from players, a different energy has spread among the cricket fans. The marquee event will start on October 5 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad when defending champions England take on New Zealand. Since the advent of T-20 cricket, fans like to see a rain of fours and sixes in the match. Fans usually like players who hit more sixes. Before the 2023 World Cup commences, today we are going to tell you about the top five players, who have hit the most sixes in the history of the tournament.

Chris Gayle

The player, who has hit the most sixes in the history of the Cricket World Cup is swashbuckling West Indies batter Chris Gayle. Gayle has hit 49 sixes. When Gayle starts hitting sixes, the bowlers are not able to find their rhythm. From 2003 to 2019, Gayle played in 35 World Cup matches, in which he batted in 34 innings and scored 1,186 runs at a strike rate of 90.53.

Ab de Villiers

The batter, who has hit the second most sixes in the history of the World Cup is South Africa's legendary batter AB de Villiers. He has hit 37 sixes. De Villiers was known as a 360-degree player. He played round the park. He played 23 World Cup matches from 2007 to 2015, in which he got a chance to bat in 22 matches. However, De Villiers has played fewer World Cup matches than Chris Gayle. He has scored 1,207 runs at an excellent strike rate of 117.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's name comes third among the batters, who have hit the most sixes in the World Cup. He has hit 31 sixes. Ponting played in a total of five World Cups from 1996 to 2011, in which he scored 1,743 runs in 42 innings of 46 matches at a strike rate of 79.95.

Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum has hit 29 sixes in the marquee tournament. He participated in World Cup matches for his team from 2003 to 2015, where he scored 742 runs in 27 innings of 34 matches at a run rate of 120.84.

Herschelle Gibbs