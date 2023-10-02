CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 WATCH OUT FOR FIVE ELDERLY PLAYERS WHO CAN PLAY STELLAR ROLE

Hyderabad: Just three days are left for the Cricket World Cup 2023 to begin. The prestigious tournament, which is being hosted by India, will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. 10 teams will participate in the World Cup 2023. 48 matches will be played in 46 days. Along with the energetic youth, many experienced players will also be seen showcasing their skills in the tournament. In this story, we are going to tell you about the five oldest players playing in the 2023 World Cup, who with their experience have the ability to defeat any opposition.

Wesley Barresi

Netherlands batter Wesley Barresi is the oldest player to play in the Cricket World Cup 2023. His age is 39 years and 152 days. Wesley made his debut in 2010 against Scotland. Wesley has played 45 ODIs, in which, he got a chance to bat in only 44 innings. Wesley has scored 1,193 runs in 44 innings at an average of 30.58. He has scored one century and eight fifties. Wesley's strike rate is 78.48, and his highest score is 137 runs.

Roelof Erasmus Van Der Merwe

Left-arm spinner Roelof Erasmus Van Der Merwe of the Netherlands is the second oldest player to play in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Merve is 38 years and 257 days old. Merwe initially played for South Africa but then he started playing for the Netherlands. He made his ODI debut for the Netherlands in 2019. Merve has taken 19 wickets in 16 ODI matches so far. Merve bowls very economically and his economy rate in ODIs is 4.98. Merve's bowling average is 36.05.

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan's star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is in third place. His age is 38 years and 270 days. He made his debut for Afghanistan in the World Cup 2015. Nabi has played 147 ODIs, in which he got a chance to bat in 131 matches. He has scored 3,153 runs at an average of 27.18. He has scored one century and 16 half-centuries. Nabi is also known for his excellent bowling. Nabi has taken 154 wickets. His best performance is 4 wickets for 30 runs. He has an excellent economy rate of 4.29.

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah is the fourth oldest player on the list. His age is 37 years and 240 days. Mahmudullah has played 221 ODIs, in which he got a chance to bat in 192 matches. Mahmudullah has scored 5,020 runs at an average of 35.35, which includes three centuries and 27 half-centuries. Mahmudullah's highest score is 150 runs. Mahmudullah has also taken 82 wickets in 148 matches with an economy of 5.21. 3 wickets for 4 runs are his best bowling figures.

Ravichandran Ashwin