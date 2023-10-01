Hyderabad: The New Zealand cricket team is known for its explosive game. The team is generally known for their never-say-die attitude. The players of this team never give up on the field, due to which we usually see the New Zealand team playing in knockout matches in almost every major ICC tournament.

The New Zealand team is also known for its stormy batting and sharp bowling. New Zealand has to play its first match with England on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before this match, let's have a look at New Zealand's five players which are expected to do well in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is going to be the most important player for the team in this World Cup. Williamson is known for his consistent batting. He plays the role of an anchor in the team and plays long innings. Williamson takes over the team after the fall of the initial wicket and then sets on the pitch and takes the innings forward. He has made a comeback after an injury in this World Cup. He is also part of the 'Fab Four' with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith.

He got injured in the first match of the IPL and since then he hasn't played any cricket before the warm-up match against Pakistan on September 29. He performed as per the expectation scoring an unbeaten 54 runs with 8 fours in 50 balls before leaving the ground by calling himself retired hurt.

Williamson's record in ODI cricket tells how important he is for the team. He has scored 6554 runs in 161 ODI matches with the help of 13 centuries and 42 half-centuries with an excellent average of 47.83 and a healthy strike rate of 80.97.

Ish Sodhi

New Zealand's leg spinner Ish Sodhi can emerge as a big role for the team in the World Cup 2023 to be held in India. He will be the go-to bowler for the captain during the middle overs considering the indian conditions and the pitches.

Sodhi is known for his ability to hit the same area regularly and to give flight to the ball in the air constantly, with a googly as a strong weapon. He also has some other variations in his armory like Top spinner, Flipper, and a normal leg break.

So far, he has taken 61 wickets in 46 innings of 49 ODI matches for New Zealand with an economy of 5.46. His best performance is 6 wickets for 39 runs.

Trent Boult

The left-arm pacer Trent Boult can take the wickets for the team upfront, he also wreaks havoc with his fast yorker in the death overs. Even star batters are seen kneeling before Boult's swing bowling.

New Zealand team management brought him into the squad for the World Cup even after he denied the central contract. Also, Boult also has a lot of experience in bowling on Indian pitches. No Indian can forget his spell against India in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Boult has taken 197 wickets for New Zealand in 104 ODI matches with an excellent economy of 4.94. He is only 3 wickets away from completing his 200 ODI wickets.

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner can turn the match single-handedly in the team's favour with his bowling and can play some crucial innings with the bat as well.

On Indian pitches, Santner can be more dangerous. He also has a lot of experience of bowling Indian pitches in the Indian Premier League. Apart from the ball, Santner has also played brilliant innings with the bat on important occasions for the team. Santner has taken 91 wickets in 94 matches for New Zealand with an excellent economy of 4.87, while he has scored 1252 runs with the bat with 3 half-centuries.

Devon Conway

Left-hand wicketkeeper batter Devon Conway can also prove to be a key player for New Zealand. Conway usually opens the innings and plays aggressively. He plays spin bowling brilliantly which will help him to score a lot of runs in India where you probably get turning pitches on most occasions.