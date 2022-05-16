.

Published on: 15 minutes ago

Updated on: 13 seconds ago

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tributes to cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a road accident, through sand art. Tourists flocked to Puri beach to see the sand art. The sand sculptor tweeted, "Sad to know about #AndrewSymonds passing away in a tragic accident. It is a huge loss to the world of cricket. My SandArt at Puri beach in india with message “We will miss you “ RIP." Andrew Symonds played 198 ODIs and 26 Tests for the Australian cricket team. Many former and present-day cricketers and fans paid homage to him. Sudarshan Patnaik paid homage in a unique style by sculpting a cricket bat and ball behind his sculpture to symbolise Symonds as an all-rounder.