Sri Lanka in turmoil as protests intensify, PM Rajapaksa resigns Published on: 13 minutes ago

Sri Lanka has been witnessing protests for more than a month as the worst economic crisis in the country since independence has led to political instability. For the first time, even middle-class Sri Lankans also took to the streets in large numbers, marking a dramatic revolt by many former Rajapaksa supporters, some of whom have spent weeks protesting outside the President’s office. Giving in to the demands of protesters, on Monday, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after hundreds of armed army personnel were deployed in the country's capital.