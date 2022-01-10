.

Snow paints 'Queen of Hills' Shimla in white - WATCH Published on: 4 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

As snowfall continues in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, tourists enjoyed every moment of it in Shimla, the Queen of the Hills. Kufri, Narkanda, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Chamba turned pristine white owing to the fresh snowfall as temperature too saw a marked decrease. Shimla city alone received more than 4 inches of snow after which traffic in the city came to a standstill. Upper areas in the state have also been closed for traffic owing to heavy snow.