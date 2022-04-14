.

Ranbir Kapoor's home decked with lights ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt Published on: 16 minutes ago

Ahead of their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor's residence was decorated with bright lights. The wedding festivities began on April 13, with mehendi ceremony. The couple is set to tie knot on April 14 amid close friends and family. For the unversed, Bollywood stars Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.