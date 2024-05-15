International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024: 'Accepting Difference And Promoting Unity'

Hyderabad: The International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed on May 16 every year across the globe is in initiative by the United Nations General Assembly to support the international community’s efforts to promote peace, unity, and solidarity.

The declaration was founded on the premise that peace is not only the absence of conflict, but also a positive and dynamic process that requires an active and participatory role. It encourages dialogue and mutual understanding as means of resolving conflicts.

History

Post World War II, the United Nations (UN) recognised the significance of co-existence so that future generations do not have to face a war and its devastating effects. Thus was born the International Day of Living Together in Peace.

The UN General-Assembly, in its resolution 72/130, declared 16 May the International Day of Living Together in Peace, as a means of regularly mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity. The Day aims to uphold the desire to live and act together, united in differences and diversity, in order to build a sustainable world of peace, solidarity and harmony.

Why is World Peace Important?

When we hear about war, we think of something really far away and movie-like. We might even think it is fun, because we might have never experienced one. But war is real and has many, many consequences: people lose their belonging, their families, their lives and everything they know of.

Those that survive have to choose between living in fear and suffering because they are surrounded by violence, or abandoning everything that they know, even their families, and risking everything so they can hopefully move to another country. This drama that seems so far away to us, is the daily reality of many people in conflict zones.

Simple Ways to Create More Peaceful Life

-Ceasing to seek power over people and outcomes in your life is the first major step to living peacefully. Trying to control people is about seeking to impose your will and reality on others without stopping to see their side of things.

-Tolerance in all that you think and do will make a difference in your life and in the lives of others around you. Tolerance for others is about appreciating diversity, the plurality of modern society, and being willing to live and let others live too.

-At least once a day spend ten minutes in a peaceful place, such as under a shady tree or in the park, anywhere where you can sit quietly without distractions. Without inner peace, you'll feel in a constant state of conflict.

-A peaceful person does not use violence against another person or animal (that includes small obnoxious insects too). While there is much violence in this world, make a choice to not let death and killing be a part of your philosophy of living.

-Thinking in absolutes and holding to opinions without considering the viewpoints of others is a sure way to live a life without peace. This type of extremist thinking usually leads to reactive, hasty, and driven behavior that lacks the benefit of reflection. This approach can easily lead you into conflict when other people fail to agree with your convictions.

-Live in the present, not the past. Dwelling on that which should have been and reliving past wounds will keep the negativity of the past alive and bring constant internal conflict. Forgiveness allows you to live in the present, to look forward to the future, and to let the past settle gently.

-Change yourself before you can change the world. At the end of the day, living in peace will be your own conscious choice. You're free to choose your own path, but whatever way you go, keep in mind that all your actions will affect those around you.

The International Day of Living Together in Peace holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to promote and encourage global cooperation to create a more peaceful and inclusive world. This day serves as a reminder that it is essential to accept and respect one another’s differences in order to build a better future for everyone.