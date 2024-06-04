Trinamool-BJP Binary Plays Havoc; Congress-Left Combo Loses Relevance in Bengal

Kolkata: Exit Poll predictions bit the dust in West Bengal with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) seen inching closer towards their best-ever haul (34 in 2014) shedding all corruption allegations as the results of the Lok Sabha Poll 2024 were announced here on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal, the ruling TMC was leading in as many as 29 seats while the BJP was gasping for breath to somehow touch the double figure. Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury won the Malda Dakshin seat while CPIM still finished with the wooden spoon with no success in sight.

The contest in West Bengal boiled down to only two parties — the ruling Mamata Banerjee led-TMC and the BJP. Though the BJP had to bear the brunt for widespread inflation and polarisation in terms of religion which really didn't seem to work well in the eastern state.

However, the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 made one thing clear — the royal exit of the Congress and the Left Front from the West Bengal polity. Few may contest the point as the Left Front has been toiling hard to get back on track since the last Lok Sabha Elections in 2019.

The leftists' tryst with zero started in 2019, and then they failed to manage a seat in the Assembly Elections 2021, and now it's the hat-trick of 'nought' for the red bastion.

The emerging results are significant this time as the Congress-Left combo has lost the sting with Adhir Chowdhury's loss from the Baharampur constituency, the seat he held for five consecutive times, before losing to outsider and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Tuesday.

With the loss of Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress-Left combo virtually got decimated as the TMC-BJP binary played havoc in West Bengal yet again. In the binary, Pathan held the centre stage by inflicting an improbable defeat to Chowdhury and dash the hopes of Congress-Left to take off from here. For Pathan, he came, he saw and then he conquered Baharampur!

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted Chowdhury and praised Pathan during her press conference at her residence later in the evening. "He (Adhir Chowdhury) is not a Congressman, he is a BJP man. People voted against BJP and that's why he lost," Mamata didn't mince her words in coming down heavily on Chowdhury on Tuesday evening. It may be recalled that Chowdhury opposed Banerjee all through and matched him shot for shot.

The factors that can be attributed to Chowdhury's defeat is the vote of polarisation. Both TMC and Congress targetted the minority votes in Baharampur with the Mamata Banerjee-led party taking the cake away at the end of the day.

After losing the entire state to the Trinamool-BJP binary, only the Murshidabad citadel was secured by Chowdhury, but no more. He failed to make the cut to the lower house for the sixth time, which may put his political career in jeopardy.

It was for Chowdhury that CPIM state general secretary Mohammad Salim fancied his chances from Murshidabad — another Adhir Chowdhury citadel — but one Abu Taher Choudhury played the spoilsport to pile on more misery to the red volunteers in 2024.

Now, there are two ramifications of the complete whitewash of the two INDIA partners in West Bengal. First, whether Chowdhury will remain in the thick of things hereafter after having held the fort for Congress in West Bengal for years. Secondly, whether the Left Front would remain relevant in the West Bengal politics anymore.

Time will answer both questions, but for now, all eyes will be on the national arena where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA leaders huddle to find their way to the podium in the Capital. Over to New Delhi now.